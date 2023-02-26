Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Shin Bet officials contacted the Jerusalem police over the weekend, and asked to remove the sealing on the home of the terrorist who carried out the attack in the Ramot neighborhood about two weeks ago, where three Israelis, among them two young children, were murdered, News12 reported Sunday.

“Following new information, it was decided to recommend not to take action to demolish the sealed house. The recommendation was forwarded to the Home Front Command and the Justice Ministry.”

The Shin Bet recommended canceling the punitive measures taken against the family of the terrorist, Hossein Karaka, 31, because he was emotionally disturbed. The Shin Bet argued that since the terrorist, who was shot dead on the spot, was emotionally disturbed, his family should not suffer.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who opposed the move, ordered the police not to carry out the Shin Bet’s request and that if the Home Front Command and the Shin Bet want to remove the seal, they should do it themselves.

Ben Gvir explained that the terrorist’s family received his written will before he carried out the attack and they knew about his intentions and did nothing to stop him, therefore they should be punished.