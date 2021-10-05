Photo Credit: Itamar Ben-Gvir Twitter
Two opposition members of the Knesset, May Golan (Likud) and Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party (National Zionists) visited the police station in the Arab village of Kafr Qassem in central Israel today. The visit came after last Friday’s assault on Israeli police officers who were attempting to enter the town’s municipal building on police business. The police were attacked by private Islamic militia.

“We came here to give a warm embrace to the police and to say that they must not be abandoned,” Ben-Gvir said. “The police need to have free rein to deal with criminals and terrorists.”

Ben-Gvir also declared that “Whoever runs armed militias – his place in prison.”

Ben-Gvir added that the police protection that his group received today proves that the police can protect the people when there is a will to do so. “When they want to maintain the rule of law they do so without any problem,” he said.

“I arrived together with MK May Golan to give a big hug to the police officers who were attacked,” he said. I will continue to fight for the rule of law.”

MK Golan said, “It’s easy for the media and left-wing organizations to label our visit as an attempt to stir up tension, but I want to make it clear that every Zionist and patriot who saw the images from Friday felt that he was the one who was punched himself.”

