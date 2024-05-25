Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO

The United Arab Emirates has turned on Israel, its peace partner and fellow signatory to the 2020 Abraham Accords, praising Friday’s decision by the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to halt its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where it is believed Hamas is holding many of the 125 remaining hostages abducted by the terrorists on October 7, 2023.

“The UAE welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice to impose additional provisional measures on Israel, demanding an immediate halt to military operations in Rafah governorate, and the exacerbation of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored that the UAE affirms the need to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, avoid further loss of life, and halt escalation in all the regions of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the UAE said.

“Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized the importance of alleviating the extremely critical and deepening humanitarian catastrophe faced by civilians in Gaza due to the continuous Israeli aggression against the Strip” — ignoring the fact that Hamas has embedded itself deeply within the Gaza “civilian” population — the vast majority of whom told pollsters they support the Hamas massacre of October 7.

“The Ministry reaffirmed the significance of ensuring the arrival of humanitarian and relief aid urgently, sustainably and without impediment to the Gaza Strip. In this context, it stressed the importance of the decision issued by the Court regarding the necessity of keeping the Rafah Crossing open for the widespread and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid,” the statement said — ignoring the fact that it was Egypt, and not Israel, that closed the Rafah crossing, and has continued to refuse to open it.

“The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s unwavering call on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-state solution,” the UAE foreign ministry said in its statement.

“The Ministry underscored that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, safeguarding the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian State, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.”