Photo Credit: Iftikh via Flickr, Yuri_B from Pixabay

Despite the fact that Israel and Iran are separated by close to a thousand miles of desert, it appears that Israel continues to live rent-free inside the head of the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He spoke on Friday, on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, which the Iranians also observe, except they call it Quds Day and curse Zionists.

This year, in honor of the pandemic, the Ayatollah added to his regular reference to the Zionist endeavor as a cancer, and called it a virus, too. “Without a doubt, the Zionist virus, which is the record holder of human evil, won’t last long, and it will be uprooted,” he sad.

Advertisement



Earlier this week, Iran’s parliament passed a law against using all manner of Israeli technology, software and hardware, calling it a crime against Allah. Of course, Israeli technology is so deeply entrenched in every segment of human society, that to rid themselves of it the Iranians would have to retreat to the stone age, and hand in their pacemakers.

“The main policy of the Arrogant Powers and Zionism is to push aside the issue of Palestine in the minds of Muslim communities and to cause it to fade into oblivion,” Khamenei said, betraying his growing frustration at the fact that no one seems to care any longer about the Arabs of the PA, Gaza, and the scattered refugee camps. After 72 years, most of the original Arabs who had fled from Israel are dead, as are all the Arabs who give a hoot. Most Arabs see Israel not as an enemy, but as a reliable bulwark against the Iranian menace – and they say so.

“The emergence of the resistance front presented the Zionist regime with increasing problems. God willing, the Zionist regime will encounter even more problems in the future,” Khamenei said. “However, the efforts of the supporters of that regime – with America in the front – increased sharply in order to defend the Zionists. The emergence of the faithful, young, self-sacrificing force of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the formation of highly-motivated groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad within the Palestinian borders unsettled and alarmed not only the Zionist ringleaders but also America and other aggressive western powers.

“After and in addition to their support of the occupying regime with weapons and propaganda, they added recruiting from within the region and from within Arab society to the top of their agenda. Today the result of their voluminous work is obvious and in plain view, revealing itself in the actions and words of certain leaders of Arab governments and certain treacherous political and cultural Arab activists.”

Yes, that must be hard to watch for the ancient anti-Semite. He is 81, survived an assassination attempt in 1981 (a bomb went off during his lecture), appears “visibly weak,” and suffers from prostate cancer. In other words, he could live another 40 years or drop dead tomorrow. His favorite protégé, General Qasem Soleimani, the man he groomed to be his successor, was taken out by an American drone earlier this year. His hate for Israel and America is one of the only things that keeps him alive – and there’s plenty of it to go around.

“The policy of normalizing the presence of the Zionist regime in the region is one of the main policies of the United States of America. Certain Arab governments in the region, which act as America’s minions, have been preparing the ground for this normalization by establishing economic ties and other such things. These efforts are completely vain and futile,” this solid fuel of hate energy said.

Why? Because “the Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed. Then, the shame will fall on those who put their facilities at the service of this policy of the arrogant powers.”

A man of faith, he the Ayatollah does not resort to citing facts to back his assertions. Indeed, he is ignoring the reported Iranian retreat from Syria, the tens of thousands of dead from the virus in Iran, and the economy which is tanking rapidly.

“Some people argue that the Zionist regime is a reality that the region must come to terms with,” he said. “They forget that it is necessary to fight and destroy fatal and harmful realities. Today the coronavirus is a reality and yet all wise people agree that it is necessary to fight it. Undoubtedly, the long-lasting virus of Zionism will not last much longer, and it will be uprooted thanks to the determination, faith and pride of the youth.”

Assuming there will be any living youths left in Iran by then…