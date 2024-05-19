Photo Credit: Flash 90

A forest fire raging in Jerusalem’s Har Homa neighborhood threatened several homes, an elementary school and a kindergarten on Sunday afternoon.

Six firefighting planes and 37 firefighter teams were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze, which was still not deemed under control by 7 pm local time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known; in past years, Arab terrorists have used arson as a means of attacking the Jewish State. However, recently the weather has been dry and hot, which could also have led to the fire breaking out.

In addition to the fire in Har Homa, a wild fire also broke out in the Jordan Valley community of Hamada just a few meters away from the first of row of homes in the community.

Due to the circumstances, officials are investigating the blaze as a possible act of arson, according to Ynet.

Residents have been instructed to shut themselves in their homes while fire crews battle the blaze, which was spreading towards Highway 90 and other areas.

Due to the weather, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Rabbi Tafser Eyal Caspi signed an order this weekend prohibiting bonfires anywhere except in specially designated locations.

The order, which includes a ban on lighting fires in national parks, KKL forests and nature reserves, takes effect Tuesday at 8 am and will remain in effect until the following Tuesday.