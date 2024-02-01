Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel Police have arrested an Arab from the southern Gaza community of Khan Younis after receiving a report about a stolen motorcycle from the Ituran security firm.

It is not clear how the Gazan entered Israel and reached the central region. Nor is it clear whether the suspect has any terrorist ties.

The Gazan was caught riding the stolen vehicle following a hunt by police forces deployed along Highway 1, on which he was traveling towards eastern Jerusalem.

The 27-year-old suspect, a resident of the Hamas terrorist-run enclave, was found to be without a legal driver’s license, according to the 0404 news outlet. He was transferred to the police station for questioning following his arrest.

The stolen motorcycle will be returned to its owner, thanks to the swift response by Jerusalem district police from the Harel station.