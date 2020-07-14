Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

At least two thousand Israelis rioted in front of the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday night, shouting their outrage over the ongoing social restrictions and economic hardships they face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rioters blamed much of their current difficulties on the Netanyahu government.

Thousands of Israelis are outside Netanyahu’s residence and calling for him to resign https://t.co/M4ve1VjvmF — Julia Macfarlane ? (@juliamacfarlane) July 14, 2020

Ongoing protest outside PM Netanyahu's residence calling on him to resign. pic.twitter.com/pcExW5m0rj — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 14, 2020

Advertisement



Israeli police on the scene were forced to contend with escalating violence as the evening went on.

המחאה מול מעון רה"מ: אחד מתומכי נתניהו הסתנן לצד של אנשי הדגלים השחורים והמשטרה שלפה אותו משם@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/2xHcVGJsNe — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 14, 2020

Some of the rioters were close to breaking through the checkpoints set up by security.

Protesters in Balfour forcibly break through checkpoints in the direction of the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

המפגינים בבלפור פורצים בכח את המחסומים לכיוון המעון. השוטרים במקום נאבקים למנוע מעבר. טירוף pic.twitter.com/guR9BEqdU3 — יובל שגב | Yuval Segev (@Segev_Yuval) July 14, 2020

Protesters demanded Netanyahu’s resignation in connection with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel.