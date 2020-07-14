Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli Border Guard Police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his house in Jerusalem, July 14, 2020.

At least two thousand Israelis rioted in front of the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday night, shouting their outrage over the ongoing social restrictions and economic hardships they face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rioters blamed much of their current difficulties on the Netanyahu government.

Israeli police on the scene were forced to contend with escalating violence as the evening went on.

Some of the rioters were close to breaking through the checkpoints set up by security.

Protesters in Balfour forcibly break through checkpoints in the direction of the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Protesters demanded Netanyahu’s resignation in connection with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel.

