Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

The Israeli protest movement that has been demonstrating against humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza said on Sunday it plans to block the Jerusalem offices of the terror-supporting UNRWA agency this week.

“UNRWA is Hamas and a terrorist organization for all intents and purposes. To give terrorists, whose entire goal is the elimination of Israel, a place in the heart of Jerusalem – this is a disgrace that must be stopped!” said leaders of Order 9 in a statement.

Since October 7, the UN Relief and Works Agency has been under fire numerous times amid revelations that members of its staff participated in Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. Israeli officials demand that UNRWA be stripped of its authority in Gaza and defunded.