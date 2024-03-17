Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90
UNRWA office in Jerusalem. UNRWA is tightly linked to Hamas.

The Israeli protest movement that has been demonstrating against humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza said on Sunday it plans to block the Jerusalem offices of the terror-supporting UNRWA agency this week.

“UNRWA is Hamas and a terrorist organization for all intents and purposes. To give terrorists, whose entire goal is the elimination of Israel, a place in the heart of Jerusalem – this is a disgrace that must be stopped!” said leaders of Order 9 in a statement.

Advertisement


Since October 7, the UN Relief and Works Agency has been under fire numerous times amid revelations that members of its staff participated in Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. Israeli officials demand that UNRWA be stripped of its authority in Gaza and defunded.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHumanitarian Aid to Gaza Polluting Mediterranean Sea
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR