Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

An Israeli Border Policeman on operation activity in the Qalandiya area north of Jerusalem on Wednesday night was seriously wounded when a terrorist rammed him with his car in a terror attack.

The police stated that an initial investigation into the incident shows that during Border Police activity in the Qalandiya area to remove illegal structures, a terrorist driving a car arrived at the scene, ran over, and wounded one of the policemen.

Advertisement



Border Policemen fired at the vehicle as it tried to escape, and as a result, the driver hit a wall and stopped. The forces arrested the terrorist.

An MDA team provided medical care to the victim and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital fully conscious, with injuries to the head and abdomen.

The hospital reported on Thursday morning that the policeman is in serious but stable condition.

The terrorist, a 22-year-old resident of Qalqilya, was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet Security Service. he was then evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with a head injury, fully conscious and in moderate condition.

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene to assess the situation, at the end of which he stated that “this attack is another reminder of the threats that exist in every operational activity and in every area in which we operate.”

“Our operational alertness and quick and determined response is the key to neutralizing any threat immediately and preventing harm to human life. Also, in this case, the quick response and operational deployment of the fighters on the ground prevented injury to additional fighters and led to a speedy end to the incident and the neutralization of the terrorist. We must continue to act resolutely in the face of any attempt to harm the forces or lives of the citizens of Israel,” he said.

The Qalandiya area has been the site of multiple terror attacks.