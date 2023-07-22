Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police Spokesperson

Three suspected terrorists were arrested Saturday morning in connection with a vicious stabbing attack Thursday in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighborhood.

A 26-year-old student at Hebrew University was on his way to visit his grandparents in Gilo when he was attacked by at least one and possible two more terrorists. Two knives were found at the scene.

The victim, identified as Or Syer, was stabbed by the terrorist more than 20 times in his upper body. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is listed in critical condition as doctors fight to stabilize him.

Update: Syer’s doctors released an update on Saturday night that he is now in serious condition in the ICU, but finally stable, and has been able to communicate with the medical staff and his family.

The public is asked to pray for the speedy and complete recovery of Or Ze’ev ben Tzipora.

The three suspects are all residents of the Palestinian Authority town of Bethlehem, on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem and just a few minutes away from Gilo.

One of the suspects was arrested about five years ago in the outskirts of Jerusalem with a knife in his possession and even admitted that he intended to carry out an attack, according to a report by Galei Tzahal Army Radio. The suspect was released at the time after four months in prison.

Police said they intend to request extension of the suspects’ remand at a midnight arraignment Saturday night in the Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem.

“The joint investigation of the suspects in the central unit of the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet shows the suspects arrived on the scene on the day of the attack together on foot from the direction of Beit Jala, armed with three large butcher knives, with the aim of murdering a Jew and becoming ‘martyrs’,” police said in a statement.

“The investigation by Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet continues, with the aim of bringing the suspects to justice,” the statement continued.

“Israel Police will continue to work together with the security forces in a determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism and terrorists, wherever they may be.”