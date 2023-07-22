Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense
Terrorist's knife

Israeli forces thwarted two separate attempted terrorist attacks over the Sabbath, both taking place in Samaria.

On Friday evening, a Palestinian Authority terrorist attempted to carry out a ramming attack near Shechem, close to the village of Sebastia.

According to the IDF, soldiers responded by firing at the two suspects who were traveling in the vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle was neutralized and a second suspect who was in the vehicle was injured and arrested by the force,” the IDF said.

The driver was killed.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.

In the second incident, a knife-wielding terrorist ran towards Defense Ministry security personnel staffing the Gilboa crossing checkpoint on Saturday.

The would-be attacker was armed with knife.

The security guards “responded by employing deterrent fire to neutralize the threat,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The terrorist threw the knife and was apprehended by security guards, without causing any injuries.”

