A Jewish visitor was attacked by an Arab on the Temple Mount Tuesday. The Arab, who attacked the Jewish ascender from behind and broke his glasses, was pinned to the ground by police officers and arrested.

The Jewish victim said: “I was lagging slightly behind the group of Jewish ascenders I was with. I stood a little further away from the rest of the group and signaled to the policemen to let them know I was far away. While I was signaling, I felt someone coming up from behind me, grabbing me, and trying to strangle me. I fell to the ground and got away. Thank God, only my glasses were broken and my shirt was ripped. The policemen ran to the attacker and took him down. Thank God, we were privileged to ascend the Temple Mount and able to pray to God to protect us.”

Roei Zaga, a guide with Beyadenu who accompanied the group, said: “We were on the western part of the mount. Suddenly, I saw the policemen running, I turned around and saw them taking down a large Arab man with an aggrieved ascender standing next to them, his glasses broken and shirt ripped. Someone who saw it happen said that the Arab man jumped on him. Thank God he was saved.”

Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, said: “the Arabs roam freely on the Temple Mount, compared to the restricted groups of Jews. This encourages the Arabs to feel like the owners of the Temple Mount. There must be a decisive and immediate change in the Israeli government’s attitude regarding the Temple Mount to prevent such incidents. Kudos to the policemen who responded quickly in the area and acted by virtue of their role, which is to maintain order and security. Now it must be ensured that the terrorist goes to prison for a long time.”