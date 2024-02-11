Photo Credit: Andrew McIntire/TPS

A Palestinian Authority Arab woman released from prison during a temporary ceasefire with Hamas in November was arrested for illegally entering Israel on Friday, the Israeli Police said on Sunday.

Authorities said that after Border Police at a checkpoint near Jerusalem stopped a suspicious vehicle, the Arab woman tried to identify herself with an Israeli identity card that did not belong to her.

The officers did a background check and found that the suspect, a 21-year-old from Beit Ur in the Binyamin region, identified herself with Hamas and had been arrested in October for participating in disturbances. During that incident, was shot in the leg while throwing stones at security officers.

The police added that the suspect also had papers on her praising and encouraging Hamas’s October 7 terror attacks.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 136 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.

The suspect was one of 240 Arab women and minors released by Israel during a temporary ceasefire at the end of November. Hamas released 105 civilians it held captive in Gaza, including 81 Israeli women and children, and 24 foreigners, mostly from Thailand.