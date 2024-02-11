Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate, via the Government Advertising Agency, has – over the weekend, ahead of the Super Bowl – launched a combined campaign in the US, including smart television ads, billboards in major cities, and radio broadcasts, to raise awareness for releasing the hostages.

Ads will be placed on the smart televisions of Paramount, the streaming company that is broadcasting the Super Bowl, and a Diaspora Affairs Ministry-National Public Diplomacy Directorate video clip calling for the release of the hostages being held by Hamas.

A targeted National Public Diplomacy Directorate video clip will also appear on news and content sites, as well as on billboards in Washington DC and New York, with an identical message, alongside digital sports and news radio broadcasts.

It is estimated that the overall contents of the campaign will, in the end, receive millions of exposures around the US, having already received approximately 10 million exposures in its initial days.