Relatives of an Arab terrorist who murdered for IDF soldiers in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in 2017 no longer have official residency status in the Israeli capital.

IDF Lt. Shir Hajaj, Second Lt. Erez Orbach, Lt. Yael Yekutiel and Second Lt. Shir Tzur lost their lives in a deadly truck ramming attack carried out by an Arab terrorist from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukabar, near East Talpiot.

The terrorist, who also wounded 16 other people in the attack, rammed his truck into the group of IDF soldiers who were standing at a promenade in the Jerusalem neighborhood. He was shot and killed by the driver of the bus.

“According to the ruling handed down today in the Court of Appeals, I ordered the revocation of the residency status of family members whose terrorist relative murdered four IDF soldiers in Armon Hanatziv in Jerusalem,” Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Tuesday in a statement.

“The terrorist’s family members are temporary residents who received a visa to live in Israel, and misused it,” Shaked said.

“They will pay for the actions of the terrorist with [the loss of] their residency status. From this point, their status will immediately be canceled.

“This is an important and significant step in the ongoing war I am waging against terrorists and their families, and serves as an important deterrent,” Shaked added.