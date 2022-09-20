Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Canadian Lecturer Jordan Peterson arrives in Israel for a first-time visit on October 6 to deliver an address at event to be held at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center, sponsored by the Tikva Fund and Shibolet Library.

Peterson will be interviewed by Ben Shapiro, a popular Jewish American political commentator and owner of The Daily Wire news outlet.

A popular right-wing media personality and author, Peterson is a long-time opponent of “political correctness” and maintains there is no scientific basis for the concerns over climate change.

A clinical psychologist and professor emeritus at University of Toronto, Peterson recently joined the Daily Wire. He is the author of the book “12 Rules for Life.”