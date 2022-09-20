Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia
Canadian Lecturer Jordan Peterson arrives in Israel for a first-time visit on October 6 to deliver an address at event to be held at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center, sponsored by the Tikva Fund and Shibolet Library.

Peterson will be interviewed by Ben Shapiro, a popular Jewish American political commentator and owner of The Daily Wire news outlet.

A popular right-wing media personality and author, Peterson is a long-time opponent of “political correctness” and maintains there is no scientific basis for the concerns over climate change.

A clinical psychologist and professor emeritus at University of Toronto, Peterson recently joined the Daily Wire. He is the author of the book “12 Rules for Life.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

