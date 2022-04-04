Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

For the second night in a row, Arabs rioted in the Old City of Jerusalem as night fell and the second fast of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan drew to a close.

Palestinian rioters at Damascus gate attack police pic.twitter.com/6jiMmJexND — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) April 3, 2022

The rioters hurled bottles, rocks and other objects at Israeli police who were stationed at the site to ensure a peaceful ascent to the Temple Mount compound for prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

شاهد| شاب يتصدى لجنود الاحتلال بعد أن اعتدوا عليه في القدس. pic.twitter.com/QbTBBJnljS — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 3, 2022

One police officer was wounded in the melee, according to Israel Police.

Nothing like enjoying a meditative moment on the spiritual month of #Ramadan for the peace-loving #Jerusalem Arabs at the Damascus Gate of the Holy City pic.twitter.com/YvxMlDLhfC — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר ? (@YishaiFleisher) April 3, 2022

Muslim worshipers returning from the evening prayers were also struck by the projectiles hurled by rioters.

A dumpster was set ablaze near the Damascus Gate as well, with thick smoke filling the air around the site.

In response, police used stun grenades, wielded batons and dispersed the attackers using horses.

شاهد| اشتباك بالأيدي بين شبان وشرطة الاحتلال في منطقة باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/pR8UQS0bSh — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 3, 2022

At least 10 rioters were arrested.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited forces at their posts to thank them for their service and express the country’s appreciation for their efforts.

Arab media characterized the visit as one in which Lapid “stormed the Bab al-Amud (Damascus Gate) area” — meaning he dared to set foot there.

#شاهد| لحظة اقتحام وزير خارجية الاحتلال يائير لابيد منطقة باب العامود بالقدس مساء اليوم pic.twitter.com/sNaAnxv9Ez — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 3, 2022

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, backed by Iran, issued a statement claiming “The storming of the Damascus Gate by the Foreign Minister of the Zionist enemy, Yair Lapid, is a dangerous escalation and the occupation will be responsible for its consequences. We and our people pledge to protect Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.”

Similar violence broke out Saturday night, with one police officer injured after being hit in the head by a bottle hurled by a rioter.

Police publish footage of clashes at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate this evening. Four Palestinian suspects detained by officers. pic.twitter.com/1Bw49yT3QY — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 2, 2022

Four rioters were arrested Saturday night, with a fifth suspect detained after threatening police officers while filming a live stream on Tik-Tok social media.