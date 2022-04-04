Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90
Israeli police officers seen during clashes with rioters at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, April 3, 2022.

For the second night in a row, Arabs rioted in the Old City of Jerusalem as night fell and the second fast of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan drew to a close.

The rioters hurled bottles, rocks and other objects at Israeli police who were stationed at the site to ensure a peaceful ascent to the Temple Mount compound for prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

One police officer was wounded in the melee, according to Israel Police.

Muslim worshipers returning from the evening prayers were also struck by the projectiles hurled by rioters.

A dumpster was set ablaze near the Damascus Gate as well, with thick smoke filling the air around the site.

In response, police used stun grenades, wielded batons and dispersed the attackers using horses.

At least 10 rioters were arrested.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited forces at their posts to thank them for their service and express the country’s appreciation for their efforts.

Arab media characterized the visit as one in which Lapid “stormed the Bab al-Amud (Damascus Gate) area” — meaning he dared to set foot there.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, backed by Iran, issued a statement claiming “The storming of the Damascus Gate by the Foreign Minister of the Zionist enemy, Yair Lapid, is a dangerous escalation and the occupation will be responsible for its consequences. We and our people pledge to protect Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.”

Similar violence broke out Saturday night, with one police officer injured after being hit in the head by a bottle hurled by a rioter.

Four rioters were arrested Saturday night, with a fifth suspect detained after threatening police officers while filming a live stream on Tik-Tok social media.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
