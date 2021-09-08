Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Following the prison break by six Islamic terrorists from Gilboa prison, Arabs have been rioting in solidarity in multiple locations throughout Judea and Samaria.

An Arab gunman riding a motorcycle opened fire at IDF soldiers at the Ayosh Square on Wednesday evening. No soldiers were injured in the attack.

מאות פלסטינים מתעמתים הערב עם כוחות הביטחון במספר מוקדים ביהודה ושומרון כחלק מהזדהות עם המחבלים שנמלטו מכלא גלבוע. העימותים המרכזיים בחאוורה, כיכר איו"ש ובחברון pic.twitter.com/goHipymwLu — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 8, 2021

In Jerusalem, Arabs attacked a bus driving near Damascus Gate.

מאות פלסטינים מתפרעים ב-8 מוקדים ביו"ש. בכיכר איו"ש ירו פלסטינים ירי חי לעבר כוחות צה"ל. אין נפגעים בקרב הכוחות@ItayBlumental @carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/B9Iyftf2p5 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 8, 2021