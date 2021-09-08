Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90
A bus was attacked near Damascus gate in Jerusalem. Sept. 8, 2021.

Following the prison break by six Islamic terrorists from Gilboa prison, Arabs have been rioting in solidarity in multiple locations throughout Judea and Samaria.

An Arab gunman riding a motorcycle opened fire at IDF soldiers at the Ayosh Square on Wednesday evening. No soldiers were injured in the attack.

In Jerusalem, Arabs attacked a bus driving near Damascus Gate.

Jewish Press News Desk
