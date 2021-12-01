Photo Credit: Israel Police

An Arab terrorist tried Wednesday morning to carry out a stabbing attack at the Al-Jib checkpoint, near Givat Ze’ev, north of Jerusalem.

The police stated that a vehicle arrived at the crossing from the direction of Judea and Samaria.

The troops manning the point identified the suspect setting in his car with a knife in his hand and aimed their weapons at him. He immediately dropped the knife.

The suspect, a 43-year-old resident of Jadira, was taken for questioning by security forces.

In related news, an Arab from the Gaza Strip attempted to infiltrate Israel on Tuesday night. He was captured and arrested by Israeli forces while armed with a knife.

There were no casualties in the two incidents.