Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
An Israeli police sapper inspects the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza landed near houses in the area of Jerusalem on May 10 2021.

The IDF has confirmed that two rockets fired from Gaza landed in a Jerusalem area community, in the Jerusalem Hills.

No physical injuries were reported, but one house sustained a direct hit.

IDF Galei Tzahal Army Radio interviewed a 19-year-old member of the family, who described the experience.

“We were in the living room and we heard the siren and naturally went into our home bomb shelter (MaMaD),” he said.

“Just a few seconds later there was a very strong ‘boom’ but we didn’t know what it meant since we are not used to these kinds of things.”

The home suffered “considerable damag,” he added.

The IDF Home Front Command ordered Monday night that all schools must close in communities within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of the Gaza border.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
