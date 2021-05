Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli military leaders said Monday night that in the next few days, “Hamas will feel the long arm of the army.”

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said the response to the attacks from Gaza will be intensive, explaining, “It won’t take a few minutes; it will take a few days.”

The warning comes as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization issued a new threat from Gaza, vowing to renew rocket fire at 9 pm Monday night.