Photo Credit: Gershon Elison/Flash90

It’s cherry-picking season in Israel, and that means it’s time once again for Arabs to try and burn down Jewish-owned cherry orchards in Gush Etzion.

מטעי דובדבנים בכפר עציון, שהוצתו במהלך החג בידי פלסטינים. מחר יתקיים שם הפנינג קטיף pic.twitter.com/lCdmVfvSoH — הודיה כריש-חזוני (@hodayakh) June 5, 2022

Over the Shavuot holiday, Arab set fire to cherry orchards in Gush Etzion, near the Hatmar Etzion army base. This is not the first time the cherry orchards have been targeted. It is expected that on Monday, we will have an update as to the actual damage.

Despite the terror-arson, the cherry picking festival recently began and goes on until the end of June. See you there.