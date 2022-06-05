Photo Credit: Gershon Elison/Flash90

It’s cherry-picking season in Israel, and that means it’s time once again for Arabs to try and burn down Jewish-owned cherry orchards in Gush Etzion.

Advertisement

Over the Shavuot holiday, Arab set fire to cherry orchards in Gush Etzion, near the Hatmar Etzion army base. This is not the first time the cherry orchards have been targeted. It is expected that on Monday, we will have an update as to the actual damage.

Despite the terror-arson, the cherry picking festival recently began and goes on until the end of June. See you there.

Gush Etzion/Kfar Etzion cherry picking festival.
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLebanon Threatens Israel After Gas Drilling Rig Enters Karish Gas Field
Next articleIDF Prepares for Possible Hezbollah Attack on Rig at Karish Gas Reservoir
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...