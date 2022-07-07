Photo Credit: Pixabay / Oldmermaid

The price of eggs in Israel rises on Friday, July 8, by an average of 6.5 percent, and by 7.2 percent, the Agriculture Ministry announced.

A dozen X-Large eggs will rise by 5.6 percent to NIS 13.1; a dozen Large eggs will jump 6.6 percent to NIS 12.05; size Medium will rise by 7.2 percent to NIS 11.15.

For comparison, the price of eggs rose in 2019 by a scant 1.44 percent.

“The rise in prices embodies the recommendations of the joint price committee for the ministries of finance and agriculture since June 2021,” the ministry said in its announcement.

“These are maximum prices so that chains and supermarkets can sell cheaper, but not at a higher price than the regulated price.”

Why Are Prices Rising?

Increased costs throughout the supply chain and the current reduced availability of feed and grains has affected the price of eggs, according to The Poultry Site. But avian influenza – bird flu – has also played a part, according to Ben Dellaert of the International Egg Commission.

The Israeli Finance Ministry raised the import quota on eggs and honey this past February in a move aimed at lowering the cost of living while wrestling with local private sector suppliers.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman signed an order at that time to double the amount of fresh egg imports to one billion, along with an order to allow imports of up to 2,000 tons of honey.

However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine — one of the world’s largest grain exporters — began on February 24, seriously affecting global supply and prices as a result.

Rami Levy Pasta Recalled

Importer Guri AAA Ltd. has announced a recall of “Rami Levy” brand 100 durum wheat pasta after two ingredients – eggs and soy – were left out on the package labels.

A quality control inspection at the plant found residues of soy and egg allergens in the product, with neither being marked on the product label.

The following “Rami Levy” brand pasta products are being recalled:

Parpaella Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112194237, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500 g)

Fettuccine Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112190819, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500 g)

Penne Tricolore Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112190789, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500g)

Penne Rigata Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112190796, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500 g)

Fusili Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112190802, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500 g)

Spaghetti Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112190772, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500 g)

Spaghetti Pasta 100% durum wheat, barcode 7290112190765, expiration dates until 02.05.2025, inclusive (500 g)

The company calls on consumers with allergies to soy and/or eggs and any of the additional allergens that appear on the product label, not to consume the above products.

The Food Service division of the Israeli Health Ministry ordered the affected products immediately be taken off the shelves of the Rami Levy Sycamore Marketing chain.

Guri AAA Ltd. stated that it apologizes for the inconvenience caused, and “will continue to make every effort to provide quality products.”

For further information and questions, contact the company’s customer service center at 03-770-8970.