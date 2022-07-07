Photo Credit: Pixabay

The American Olim community in Israel is in shock this week, after a well-known convicted sex offender appeared on a Facebook video claiming he is moving to Israel on an A-5 temporary resident visa.

The video was posted by a law firm that claims they helped him obtain the visa, despite his “legal issues.”

JewishPress.com was informed that the individual is on a no-Aliyah list with both Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Jewish Agency.

In the video, however, the individual claims an Israeli law firm helped him obtain the A-5 visa, which effectively bypassed the Aliyah organizations.

The A-5 visa is a temporary resident visa which gives its holder the legal right to reside in Israel and receive an Israeli teudat zehut, as well as social benefits, such as Bituach Leumi.

The Ministry of Interior generally grants the A-5 visa in one year intervals, and it can be revoked at any time, but it is generally considered a gateway visa to making full Aliyah within the year.

JewishPress.com has reached out to Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked for clarification and a statement on how an A-5 visa was approved for a convicted sex offender.

The video is no longer viewable on Facebook.