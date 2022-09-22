Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Speaking at an online conference organized by Americans for Justice in Palestine on Tuesday, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said during an online conference organized by Americans for Justice in Palestine: “I want you all to know that among progressives it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government. And we will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive except for Falastin (Arabic for Palestine, Arabs can’t pronounce P) any longer.”

The notion that one cannot be part of a group that promotes women’s rights, protects victims of sexual assault, supports poor Americans, or cares about climate change while supporting the Jewish State is becoming the banner of the left – as was seen in the recent case against the University of Vermont that permitted groups on campus to segregate against Jews and Israelis (University of Vermont Investigated for Antisemitism). Tlaib, by virtue of her elected post, lends an air of legitimacy to what is, essentially, the segregation of Jews within the left in America (Jews on the right couldn’t care less).

Advertisement



So, left-wing Jews were very upset.

Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the House Judiciary Committee chairman, responded: “I fundamentally reject the notion that one cannot support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and be a progressive.”

And the former head of the Democratic National Committee, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, tweeted: “The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by Rashida Tlaib is nothing short of antisemitic. Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres, a true progressive from the Bronx, has often clashed with Tlaib and the rest of her “squad,” and earlier this year he said: “By every metric, Israel is a profoundly progressive country and enterprise, and that’s a message that needs to be driven home here in American politics.”

Here’s the thing: while the Democrats are expected to take the Senate in November, the Republicans are expected to take over the House with a 10-seat majority, and much of the failure of Democrats in middle America is attributed to the shenanigans of the Squad, the Woke movement, Me too – they’re causing substantial damage to the Democratic party. The only reason Democrats are not collapsing these days before the Republicans is the amazing gift they received from the Supreme Court that killed Roe v. Wade and pushed away voters who otherwise would have gone for the GOP.