An absolute majority of the Israeli public believes that interrupting prayer in the public space is not legitimate for any reason, according to a Ma’ariv poll published Friday morning.

According to the data, 71% of the population believe that prayer should not be interrupted, compared to 12% who believe that interference is legitimate if the prayer segregates women. Only 6% believe that it is acceptable to interrupt or prevent prayer in the public space on any occasion.

The poll was conducted by Dr. Menachem Lazar and Panel4All on October 4-5, with a representative sample of 465 Israeli Jews. The maximum sample error was 4.3%.

The breakdown of responses to the question if it is legitimate to interrupt prayer in the public space was:

Among secular respondents: 51% – not legitimate in any case, 22% – legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men, 12% – legitimate in any case, 7% – don’t know.

Among traditional respondents: not legitimate in any case – 80%, legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men – 8%, don’t know – 10%, legitimate in any case – 2%.

Among religious respondents: not legitimate in any case – 87%, legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men – 2%, don’t know – 7%, legitimate in any case – 4%.

Among Haredi respondents: not legitimate in any case – 98%, don’t know – 2%, legitimate in any case – 0%, legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men – 0%.

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipal Religious Council on Tuesday issued a report listing 18 attacks that were perpetrated against Jews who were praying in public places on Yom Kippur (Tel Aviv Municipality Reports 18 Minyanim Targeted on Yom Kippur).