Photo Credit: Itai Ron/Flash90
Anarchists interrupted the Yom Kippur prayer at Dizengoff Circle, September 25, 2023.

An absolute majority of the Israeli public believes that interrupting prayer in the public space is not legitimate for any reason, according to a Ma’ariv poll published Friday morning.

According to the data, 71% of the population believe that prayer should not be interrupted, compared to 12% who believe that interference is legitimate if the prayer segregates women. Only 6% believe that it is acceptable to interrupt or prevent prayer in the public space on any occasion.

Ma’ariv poll, October 6, 2023. / Screenshot
The poll was conducted by Dr. Menachem Lazar and Panel4All on October 4-5, with a representative sample of 465 Israeli Jews. The maximum sample error was 4.3%.

The breakdown of responses to the question if it is legitimate to interrupt prayer in the public space was:

Among secular respondents: 51% – not legitimate in any case, 22% – legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men, 12% – legitimate in any case, 7% – don’t know.

Among traditional respondents: not legitimate in any case – 80%, legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men – 8%, don’t know – 10%, legitimate in any case – 2%.

Among religious respondents: not legitimate in any case – 87%, legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men – 2%, don’t know – 7%, legitimate in any case – 4%.

Among Haredi respondents: not legitimate in any case – 98%, don’t know – 2%, legitimate in any case – 0%, legitimate only if there is a separation between women and men – 0%.

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipal Religious Council on Tuesday issued a report listing 18 attacks that were perpetrated against Jews who were praying in public places on Yom Kippur (Tel Aviv Municipality Reports 18 Minyanim Targeted on Yom Kippur).

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

