Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

There were clashes between Jews and Arabs overnight Friday in Huwara in northwestern Samaria, following Thursday’s shooting attack on a car with a couple and their baby girl (Car Shot Up in Huwara, Bullets Miss Miracle Baby). At least one Jew was slightly injured by stone-throwing, and the IDF reported that an Arab who threw a cinderblock at a vehicle was shot dead.

Dozens of Jews gathered in Huwara’s main street following Thursday’s shooting attack, and Jews and Arabs threw stones at each other, and there were reports of destruction of Arab property by Jews.

לתושבי גב ההר נמאס.

החלטנו לכבוש את חווארה

האם שמירה על החוק בעלות החיים שלנו ?

שאלה גדולה איפה הקו האדום

לאט לאט עוד תושבים כבר מבינים הקו נחצה pic.twitter.com/aE8nDnYwhX — קובי זיאת kobi ziat (@kobiziat) October 5, 2023

Advertisement





Following a situation assessment, the security apparatus decided once again to shut down Arab shops on both sides of Huwara’s main drag to boost security in the area.

The same shops had been shut down on Thursday, but the IDF succumbed to pressure from leftist NGOs and removed the ban a short time before an Arab gunman took advantage of the traffic jam and fired repeated shots at an Israeli car with a Jewish father and mother and their baby girl. The bullets smashed the car’s windows but the family miraculously managed to escape.

רגעי פיגוע הירי ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/utUaW55ovW — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 5, 2023

After a search that took three hours, the Shin Bet obtained information from local informants that the terrorist was hiding in a building between Huwara and Einabus, near the site of the attack. Fighters from the Haruv special force and scouts arrived at the building and the terrorist opened fire at them from a staircase. The fighters returned fire and at the end of an exchange of fire, the terrorist was eliminated. His name was Jamal Majdov and he lived in the village of Far’un near Tulkarem. According to reports, he recently moved from Jordan to live with his grandmother. There were no casualties on our side.

חווארה לפני שעה בערך. מי שרוצה אפשר לתרום להם אצל יאיא פינק וחלילה שלא ימחקו להם את הכפר. pic.twitter.com/pHQgLrPBqX — אלעד הוּמינר ?? العاد هومينر (@EladHumi) October 5, 2023

According to the PA Health Ministry, the man who was shot after throwing a cinderblock at a Jewish car was Labib Muhammad Dhamidi, 19, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the heart from “settlers’ gunfire.” Israeli sources said he was shot by the IDF.

The visiting Jews, including MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism), set up a sukkah and held a Torah lesson on the main road of Huwara, and then marched through the violent town. The sukkah was dismantled by the IDF a few hours later, and MK Sukkot tweeted that he and his friends left the village at the end of the lesson at the request of the commander of the Shomron Regional Brigade.

הלילה נדרשו פלסטינים תושבי חווארה לסגור את העסקים ולהיכנס לבתים כדי לאפשר למתנחלים לחגוג להם מתחת לחלון. אירוע פוליטי שבו לוקחים חלק ח”כים מהימין. עוד פלוגה של חיילים הוקפצה לשמור על הביזיון הזה.

העיקר שהרמטכ”ל הבטיח “אני אחראי שכל משימה שתופקד בידי החיילים תהלום את ערכי צה”ל” pic.twitter.com/RZYMqgjeh1 — yaniv kubovich יניב קובוביץ (@yanivkub) October 5, 2023