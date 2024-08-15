Photo Credit: Courtesy United Hatzalah

Sara Zimbalist, bereaved mother of Eli Moshe, shared a heartfelt video two months after her son’s death in Gaza. She urged the public to honor his memory by embodying his positive traits and dedicating themselves to enriching their own lives and the lives of others.

Eli Moshe Zimbalist, 21, was among eight soldiers who lost their lives on June 15 when their armored vehicle was struck by an anti-tank missile in Gaza.

Sara described her son as having a “heart of gold” and praised his ability to connect with people, make them feel valued, and spread love. “He would greet everyone with a smile,” she said, adding, “Eli Moshe was a doer. He would see something that needed to be done, and he would go out and just do it or fix it.”

In the video, Sara encouraged people to emulate Eli Moshe’s admirable qualities: “Every day, try to be a little bit more like Eli Moshe. Share a smile, help someone in need, appreciate people, and together we can try to make our lives and other people’s lives more meaningful.”

Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, Eli Moshe moved to Israel with his parents, Sara and Simmy Zimbalist, in 2005 at the age of two. The family settled in Beit Shemesh.

The video was shared on the social media channels of United Hatzalah, where Sara volunteers as a medic through the organization’s Sandberg Women’s Initiative.

