Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Border Guard Superintendent Yasser Asadi, who was documented this week blocking Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har Melech to stop her from interfering with the uprooting of a Jewish vineyard in Binyamin, was active in the election campaign of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, Makor Rishon reported on Friday.

In an incident recorded during the evacuation of Kerem Ben-Eliyahu in Shiloh, Binyamin, four Border Guard officers surrounded Har Melech to prevent her from protesting in front of the bulldozers that uprooted the trees or trying to block them with her body (4 Border Guard Cops Abuse Otzma Yehudit Female MK).

Advertisement





Preventing the movement of a member of the Knesset, even in an area designated for evacuation or a “closed military zone,” is against the law.

MK Har Melech later testified that the officers’ treatment was tantamount to sexual harassment.

Asadi hosted an election party in his home with Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern. His signature appeared on Yesh Atid ads, including his phone number, according to Makor Rishon.

This is not the first time that Asadi blocked Knesset members who sought to monitor Border Guard activities against Judea and Samaria outposts, according to Makor Rishon. In another video, from September 2022, he was recorded preventing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, now the National Security Minister, from approaching the evacuation zone in Givat Oz Zion. In another report documentation, Asadi is seen acting the same way toward the Minister of National Missions, Orit Strock (Religious Zionism).

CEO of the Women’s Lobby Hadas Danieli-Yelin said: “No woman, in any situation, should feel this way. There’s a lot to do and prepare to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Israel Police stated that “the matter is under investigation. If it’s found that there is truth to the accusations, the matter will be dealt with seriously.”