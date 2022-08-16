Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/FLASh90

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) climbed 13 places to rank 77th among the world’s top universities and number one in Israel, according to the 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), published Monday. Harvard University tops the ranking list for the 20th year. Stanford University remains at the No. 2 seat. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) rises one position to No. 3. Other Top 10 universities are Cambridge (4th), Berkeley (5th), Princeton (6th), Oxford (7th), Columbia (8th), Caltech (9th), and Chicago (10th).

Two other Israeli universities placed in the top 100, as well: the Technion and Weizmann Institute both shared the 83rd spot. This is a major achievement for Israel’s higher education at large and for Hebrew U., specifically.

Since 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world’s top universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data. It has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy one. This year, more than 2500 institutions were scrutinized, and the best 1000 universities in the world were published.

This past July, ARWU released its Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, where HU topped the list among Israeli institutions for higher education in mathematics, earth sciences, atmospheric sciences, nanoscience and nanotechnology, environmental sciences, water resources, food sciences, agriculture, dentistry, medical technology, economics, law, political science, communications, and public policy. Globally, Hebrew U. strengthened its academic standing, placing 17th in mathematics and communications (up 7-8 places, respectively, relative to 2021), 30th in law, and 48th in public policy.

In Continental Europe, Paris-Saclay University (16th) remains in the best position, followed by ETH Zurich (20th). Among Asian universities, The University of Tokyo (24th) keeps its leading position. Tsinghua University (26th) moves up two positions, holding on to the second-best place in Asia. The University of Melbourne (32nd) has topped other universities in Oceania for twelve consecutive years since 2011.

Professor Asher Cohen, president of the Hebrew University, said, “Hebrew University’s success in this year’s rankings is a testament to our ongoing academic and research excellence. To date, we’ve made notable achievements in a variety of disciplines, have developed lifesaving medicines, and established influential companies in cutting-edge industries, placing Israel at the forefront of science worldwide.”

Rector Prof. Barak Medina noted, “Hebrew University is a symbol, an exemplar of uncompromising excellence in research and equal access to higher education. Our researchers are involved in theoretical and applied sciences and stand at the forefront of science that will change our lives for the better. Thanks to our wonderful student body, faculty, staff, and academic partnerships with leading universities worldwide, Hebrew University’s reputation has been forged as a local and global leader, and a key driving force behind Israel’s thriving economy and society.”