All the data in this article are as of 10:04 AM, January 11, 2021, unless otherwise stated. The data was provided by Israel’s Health Ministry.

Number of dead in Israel from Corona: 3,689

The corona fatalities in Israel mostly suffered from one or more background illnesses.

Compared to the rest of the world: Israel is ranked in 61st place in number of deaths from Corona per million residents (399), out of more than 200 countries where the virus has spread.

The world average stands at 249.4 deaths per million.

How many confirmed corona cases have been diagnosed in Israel and what is their condition?

Since the outbreak of the corona epidemic in Israel (February 27, 2020), the virus has been diagnosed in 495,063 local residents (including all active cases, the recovered, and the dead).

This is an addition of 3,744 new confirmed cases in the 12 hours since the previous update, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 9:59 PM.

Number of new infections in Corona in the last 24 hours: 6,780.

Israel is ranked in 20th place in the world in the number of diagnosed verified corona cases per million (53,746 verified diagnosed per million residents) out of more than 200 countries to which the virus has spread. For comparison: the world average stands at 11,640 verified per million people.

The latest data as of 10:04 AM, January 11, 2021: