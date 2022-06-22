Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90
MK Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset. May 16, 2022

The coalition voted against the sovereignty law proposed by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) on Wednesday. The proposed Knesset law fell 52 to 46. The bill was proposed as a replacement for the Judea and Samaria law that the coalition failed to pass and led to the collapse of Naftali Bennett’s coalition.

It was obvious in advance that the coalition members were going to vote against the bill.

Even so, a source in Religious Zionism told JewishPress.com that if Bennett were to introduce sovereignty over Judea and Samaria that Smotrich would happily give the coalition all the credit.

MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionism) tweeted out the names of all the rightwing coalition members that voted against the bill.

