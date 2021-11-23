Photo Credit: Twitter Screenshot

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Monday night announced the winners of the 49th International Emmy Awards at a Black-Tie Gala event in New York City that was attended by television professionals from around the world and hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani on South Street – and the winner of Best Drama Series was “Tehran,” an Israeli production that tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Iran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

“טהרן” זכתה באמי | כוכבת הסדרה, ניב סולטן: “בוקר ממש מרגש, זה אדיר, מתרגשת בשביל כל מי שעמל על העונה הראשונה”@dorm1212 pic.twitter.com/OIFCk8pfvW — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 23, 2021

“Tehran,” which was originally shown on Kan 11 in Israel, was produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions, directed by Daniel Syrkin, written by Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, with Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, and Liraz Charhi.

Producer Dana Eden took the stage after receiving the award and said on behalf of the show’s creators: “‘Tehran’ is not just a spy series. It also deals with getting to know the human behind your enemy. We do this every day on the set. We are now filming the second season, with Iranian actors, Iranian refugees from around the world fleeing the current regime. We work in cooperation and true love and in fact, have discovered that we have a lot in common. I think it gives hope for the future, and I hope we can march together—Iranians and Israelis—in Jerusalem and Tehran as friends and not as enemies.”

“Tehran,” which aired on Kan 11 in the summer of 2020, follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinian (played by Niv Sultan) who is sent on a covert mission in Tehran designed to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program. The series has been sold to the streaming service Apple TV Plus in a multi-million dollar deal. These days the second season of “Tehran” is being filmed in Athens, starring Glenn Close.