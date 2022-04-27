Photo Credit: U.S. President Joe Biden in the Treaty Room of the White House, Feb. 18, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed ways on Monday to calm tensions in Israel and the West Bank after a spate of rioting on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and prior to that, a wave of Arab terror attacks in Israel.

“The president welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully,” said a White House readout of the call.

“The two leaders discussed in detail recent efforts to stem violence in Israel and the West Bank, including at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem,” it said.

According to the readout, Abdullah briefed the president on his recent engagements in the region. At the same time, Biden emphasized the U.S. commitment to the Middle East and regional stability.