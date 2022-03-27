Photo Credit: Tzuria Zeevi / TPS

Pre-Ramadan terror attack in Hadera on Sunday evening leaves multiple dead and wounded.

Two police officers, a male and a female, were murdered, according to the deputy commander of the Israel Police Coastal District.

Four others — including three police officers — were wounded in a terror attack on Herbert Samuel Street, the main artery in the city of Hadera on Sunday night, according to police.

The terrorists, Israeli Arabs from the city of Umm al-Fahm in the Wadi Ara region, used automatic weapons. They were eliminated by two undercover police officers who were eating in a nearby restaurant at the time.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett headed to the scene of the attack, according to spokesperson Matan Sidi. Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev had already arrived at the scene. A situational assessment was held by Shabtai and Bar Lev with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Military Intelligence Commander Aharon Haliva and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.

Police helicopters scanned the area to rule out the possibility there were more terrorists connected to the attack.

Two of the six who were wounded were listed in serious condition, two were in fair condition and two others sustained minor injuries, according to Magen David Adom.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomo Skittel, one of the first responders at the scene, called it a “difficult scene” and said all of the injured were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center for further care.

The United Hatzalah Psychotrauma Unit was deployed to treat multiple shock victims, of which five were evacuated to Hillel Yafe Medical Center after showing signs of post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD).

It appeared that the two armed terrorists waited for a bus to stop and then they began attacking.

Footage from the scene in Hadera is said to show 2 assailants who were shot by police. pic.twitter.com/3WYhUTtWF8 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 27, 2022

Security camera footage said to be from Hadera shows the moment of the attack pic.twitter.com/FaKmWIHokB — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 27, 2022

תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים ימ"ש בפיגוע הרצחני ב-חדרה pic.twitter.com/9CIvlDUDqP — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 27, 2022

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News, officials said they suspect the attack was deliberately timed to coincide with the Negev Summit that began Sunday evening in Sde Boker.

“This terror attack is yet another attempt by violent extremists to terrorize Israelis and damage the Israeli fabric of life,” said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is hosting the Negev Summit. “The State of Israel will fight terror without compromise. We stand firmly together with our allies against anyone who tries to harm us.

“All the foreign ministers denounced the terror attack and asked to send condolences to the families and wishes for the recovery of the wounded,” Lapid added.

The attack comes less than a week after a convicted Israeli Bedouin terrorist killed four Israelis and wounded two others in the Negev city of Be’er Sheva.

4 Israelis Dead, 2 Wounded After Ram-and-Stab Terror Attack in Be’er Sheva

It also comes exactly 20 years to the day after a suicide bomber murdered dozens and wounded more in a Passover terror attack at the Park Hotel in Netanya.

Two Decades After Park Hotel Attack

Thirty people were killed and 140 injured, including 20 seriously, in the suicide bombing which took place during a Passover holiday seder with 250 guests. Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorist walked into the dining room of the hotel, in the center of the city, and detonated an explosive device.

The terrorist was identified as Abdel-Basset Odeh, a member of the Iz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades wing of Hamas, from the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem, just 10 kilometers (six miles) east of Netanya.

Odeh was on the list of wanted terrorists Israel had asked the Palestinian Authority to arrest.

Outrage, Condolences

“I send my condolences to the families of those killed and pray for the recovery of the wounded,” said Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. “Terrorism once again rears its head, and only a hard and aggressive response will restore security to the citizens of Israel.”

“The bloodshed during Ramadan is a result of the desire to eliminate Jews. A desire that has existed throughout history and has not been cut short. Neither settler violence nor other excuses will avail, only to stand firm as an iron wall against terror,” Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said in response to the deadly attack.

“We knew we would face difficult situations, and we paid the price and won nevertheless. My prayers for a speedy recovery to those wounded in the deadly attack tonight in Hadera,” he added.