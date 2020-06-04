Photo Credit: MK Sami Abu Shehadeh's Facebook page

MK Sami Abu Shehadeh, a member of the Balad faction in the Joint Arab List, the faction that wants to see the Jewish State being dismantled (the Haneen Zoabi people), on Wednesday night tweeted:

“I received a few minutes ago the results of the coronavirus test I did today – the result is positive. I appeal to anyone who was in my immediate area to go into isolation and be tested. I ask everyone to follow the Health Ministry’s instructions.”

So the powers that be at the Knesset traced his steps and found that on Monday Abu Shehadeh participated in the Knesset plenary debates, the Joint Arab List MKs’ meeting, and the joint meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee with the Interior Committee.

That’s a lot of MKs. So the Knesset cancelled all its scheduled events for the rest of the week (which is basically just Thursday, since Friday is Israel’s Sunday). Also, the House’s 700 employees were told to stay home. The Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif will now go over the Knesset Cams’ recordings from the past week to identify which MKs and others MK Abu Shehadeh had been in contact with, and they will be required to go into a quarantine.

Balad faction members who visited with Abu Shehadeh the family of Iyad al-Halak who was shot dead by police in eastern Jerusalem will also go into isolation. And the hearing of the Interior Committee and the Environmental Protection Committee on the environmental risks of the Leviathan marine natural gas rig, was canceled until further notice.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that an office worker there had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and a similar security cam investigation was underway to detect who had come in contact with him. The man, a maintenance worker, was in the prime minister’s office on Saturday night. Ministers Israel Katz and Yoav Galant were also in the building then, and may also be required to go into isolation.