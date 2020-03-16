Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

The anti-religious Yisrael Beytenu party led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman opened the first day of the 23rd Knesset by submitting a bill to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

Even though it appeared highly unlikely the bill would not attract enough support to hold needed hearings until after the end of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Yisrael Beytenu – backed up by the Blue & White faction – insisted on establishing the necessary Knesset committees for the bill.

They also continued their hate-fueled push to oust Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, another exercise in futility.

Under the proposed bill, officially submitted by party member MK Oded Forer, once the prime minister is disposed of, a replacement would be chosen from among his fellow party members remaining in the transitional government cabinet, according to a report by Ynet.

If there is no agreement on a new candidate the most senior MK/Minister becomes the new prime minister, according to the proposed bill. The Knesset is allowed by the bill to hold a secret ballot during a period of transition and terminate the incumbency of a prime minister who faces criminal proceedings.

In the meantime, Netanyahu is focusing his energies on keeping the pandemic under control in the Jewish State.

He continues to hold daily meetings with the heads of the Health Ministry and related officials as the government plans its next steps in fighting the life-threatening COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. He is also holding regular phone and video conference meetings with world leaders to discuss ways to slow and contain the spread of the virus as well.