Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

At the end of Monday morning’s Otzma Yehudit meeting that took place in the reclaimed Evyatar settlement, which was being evacuated, members of the faction announced that they would not attend the 40-signatures debate called by the opposition parties in the Knesset plenum.

According to the Otzma Yehudit MKs, the containment policy regarding terrorism carried out by the prime minister and his defense minister must change, and it shouldn’t be possible for the two leaders to conduct an independent security policy without the senior partners in the coalition government.

Ben Gvir’s spokesman announced: “Netanyahu’s and Likud’s containment policy since the establishment of the right-wing government is irresponsible. wherever there is terrorism by terrorists against Israelis – Israel must strike against the terrorism and not surrender to it.”

The Likud faction announced that the absence of the Otzma Yehudit faction from the debate and the vote of confidence in the Knesset constituted “an injury to the right-wing government.”

Meanwhile, Khan 11 News reported Monday night that Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a closed meeting that the National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir “should have immediately condemned the riots in Huwara.”

Otzma Yehudit declared: “This is not how partners in the government behave,” adding: “It’s inconceivable that we should hear about policy conferences and political announced from the media, such as the decision to unseal the terrorist’s home, and it’s inconceivable for the residents of Evyatar to be evicted contrary to coalition agreements and contrary to right-wing policy.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has lost his grip, at least temporarily, on Noam party leader Avi Maoz, who on Monday night submitted his resignation as deputy minister in the prime minister’s office, accusing the PM of breaking his coalition agreement promises (First Cracks: Noam Party Leader Avi Maoz Resigns Position as Deputy Minister).

Maoz’s resignation is reversible within 48 hours.

Mati Tuchfeld wrote in Israel Hayom Tuesday morning: “The current government has only existed for two months, but the direction in which it is going is already clear: a cohesive and united fist on civil and judicial issues, with constant friction that will not end on the political and security issues.”

In my humble opinion, it comes down to Netanyahu’s desire to go down in history as the Israeli prime minister who made peace with Saudi Arabia, and that can’t be done without sacrifices on sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. He doesn’t have to declare a Palestinian State, but he can’t advance an intensified Jewish settlement policy, the one he promised in writing to Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

He didn’t promise in writing to keep his promises. You always have to check with Bibi.

And so, if you are an Evyatar settler who is being hauled into a police van as we speak, you should know that with your body you are paying for that glorious photo of Benjamin Netanyahu surrounded by bearded folks in their white abayas in Riyadh.

Smile.