Photo Credit: Morocco's Prime Minister's Office

Morocco is demanding that Israel recognize its sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a disputed region, before it opens an embassy in the Jewish State, according to a report this weekend by Axios.

Morocco was among four Muslim-majority nations who signed the historic Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. As a signatory to those accords, Morocco agreed to reopen its liaison office in Tel Aviv, and Israel agreed to reopen its liaison office in Rabat.

But the four current and past Israeli officials who spoke with Axios were quoted as saying Rabat is using the recognition issue as a reason not to open a full embassy in Israel.

The Western Sahara has been the subject of a dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks to establish an independent state in the region.

Thus far there has been no comment on the report from Israel, and none from the Moroccan government.