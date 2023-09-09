Photo Credit: Wikimedia / alyaoum24

Israel is preparing to send multi-level support to its Abraham Accords partner, Morocco, following a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake near Marrakesh late Friday night that killed 1,300 people and injured at last 1,200 more, including more than 700 who were critically injured.

Death Toll Rises to 1,300 in 7.2-Mag Morocco Earthquake

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed “all government bodies and forces to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Morocco, including preparations for sending an aid delegation to the area,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Saturday night.

“The people of Israel stand with our friends, the people of Morocco, during this difficult hour and pray for their well-being, and that we will help in any way needed,” Netanyahu said.

There are hundreds of Israeli citizens currently in Morocco, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“As of this time, there are 479 Israeli citizens in Morocco, including 17 with whom we have lost contact,” the ministry said in an updated statement at 11:20 pm Saturday night.

As of 12:50 PM, Israel made contact with all the missing Israelis.

A Foreign Ministry delegation is set to travel to Morocco on Sunday to reinforce the Israeli Embassy in Rabat. The delegation will include representatives from the consular wing and its administration and will help Israelis who want to return home following the quake.

“A significant part of the Abraham Accords is our commitment to stand by our partners during difficult times. The State of Israel is prepared to assist the Kingdom of Morocco,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement Saturday night.

The defense minister spoke earlier with his Moroccan counterpart, Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi, and offered Israel’s support.

Gallant expressed his “sincere condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the entire Moroccan Kingdom, for the lives lost during the tragic event.”

The defense minister instructed the IDF and defense establishment to prepare for the provision of humanitarian aid and search and rescue efforts, should they be required.

The Israeli military delegation was placed on hold, however, pending a response by Morocco.

IsraAID, Israel’s non-governmental humanitarian aid group will deliver urgently needed relief supplies in the affected area while assessing further needs in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.

The IsraAID team was expected to arrive in Marrakech on Sunday and travel to the worst-affected areas to partner with local NGOs to support vulnerable communities.

The organization will distribute relief items and assess additional needs based on its long-term experience in similar settings.

““Our hearts go out to the communities in Morocco who have lost their homes and loved ones in this earthquake,” IsraAID CEO Yotam Polizer said in a statement. “We are committed to using our extensive experience responding to earthquakes and other disasters around the world to serve vulnerable people who have been affected by this crisis.”