Photo Credit: IDF

Pilots from Israel, the United States, Britain, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, and France sit together for lunch. It’s not the start of a joke, it’s a description of life at the Ovda Southern Air Force Base over the past week and a half.

More than 1,500 people from 8 different countries gathered to spend two weeks together in mutual learning, joint training, and practice of various scenarios, in the most accurate way, as part of the international exercise Blue Flag.