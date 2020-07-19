A time lapse video of the sunrise at the Arbel Nature Reserve National Park.

In eastern Lower Galilee, on the way to T’veria, a monumental cliff towers above the Jordan Valley and the Kinneret, offering a spectacular view of the Golan Heights, Mt Hermon and Galilee. This is the Arbel Cliff, the heart of the Arbel Nature Reserve, and the national park that surrounds it, which also includes Mt Nitai, Mt Savyon, the Horns of Hittim and the Arbel Plateau.

Credit: Yaniv Cohen, Nature and Parks Authority