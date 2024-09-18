Photo Credit: Mikki McCoy / One-of-a-Kind Photography

The United States has deployed a robust armada of firepower to the Middle East since October 7th to support the State of Israel in its fight for survival against multiple Iranian proxies along its southern and northern borders.

In response, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted a special gala in Virginia on Sunday night to honor the US-Israel alliance, and the commitment and sacrifice of the men and women of the US Armed Forces since the start of the Iron Swords War.

Thousands of American service members have spent long months far away from their families, defending freedom and democracy by standing firm against the regional aggression of the Tehran regime and its terror proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, as seen this past weekend by a ballistic missile attack on central Israel that was launched from Yemen.

The event held at the Marriott Virginia Beach Ocean Beachfront Resort recognized the critical role the US Central Command and the Norfolk-based Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in particular, has played in bolstering Israel’s security.

One of the most important roles played by American forces came this past April when a “US-led coalition intercepted more than 300 missiles, rockets, and combat drones fired by Iranian forces toward Israel.

Organizers of the event unveiled a commemorative mural created by artist Anat Ronen that symbolized the enduring US-Israel alliance and served as a tribute to the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which returned home earlier this summer after its historic nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

The gala was attended by top Virginia government officials, including Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares along with representatives of the US Armed Forces and Israel Defense Forces.

“October 7th, in the most horrific way, unleashed another wave of antisemitism across this nation that shocked us all,” said Youngkin. “We have to stand together. It’s part of our national identity. We have an obligation to stand strong against evil.”

“I ask that we learn in these spaces not only from the Navy’s mission but from organizations like the Combat Antisemitism Movement,” said Navy Veteran and Virginia State Delegate Jackie Glass. “We let empathy and not bias guide our actions. It is these things that build the unbreakable bonds like the ones we celebrate today.”

Sacha Roytman, CAM CEO, added that the gala served not only as a celebration but as a “testament to the unwavering commitment of the US military in safeguarding democracy and freedom worldwide.”

Roytman added that the bonds between the US and Israel, “forged in shared values and interests,” have never been stronger. “We are profoundly grateful for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the US Armed Forces in defense of these fundamental ideals,” he added.

Natalie Sanandaji, CAM Public Affairs Officer and survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, noted that October 7th marked the darkest moment for the Jewish people since the Holocaust and one of the gravest security crises for the State of Israel since its rebirth in 1948.

“We are here to pay tribute to the thousands of American service members who have been deployed to the Middle East since October 7th and their heroic efforts to thwart relentless missile and drone attacks launched by the evil regime in Tehran and its regional terrorist proxies,” Sanandaji said.

Israel’s multi-tiered Israeli aerial defense network, including the acclaimed Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems, relies on numerous technological components jointly developed with the US. The defense network has has shot down thousands of incoming threats since October 7th.

