40,683 United States residents have died from the coronavirus have died as of Monday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins website. These include 18,298 deaths in New York State, which include 14,451 deaths in New York City.

The state of New Jersey has seen 4,202 dead, and Connecticut 1,127. California registered 1,177 dead as of Monday morning. The US armed forces have reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

NY Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Sunday that his state was “past the high point” of the coronavirus crisis, and stressed that “If this trend holds, we are past the high point, and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent. We are on the other side of the plateau, and the numbers are coming down.”

In a press conference Sunday evening, President Trump thanked Governor Cuomo for their “effective” partnership, which included bringing in a US Navy hospital ship to extend NY City’s hospital capacity.

“We built a little bit more than we needed – that’s good,” President Trump said, adding, “As opposed to building a little bit less – that’s not good.”

Israel continues to see a steady reduction in the daily number of new cases and deaths. 2 coronavirus patients died as of Monday morning, with 292 new cases and more than 200 recoveries. Israel now has 13,654 confirmed cases altogether since the start of the pandemic.

Jerusalem has seen 48 new cases as of Monday, with 2,362 cases overall. Bnei Brak has seen 11 more newly recovered than newly sick.

Finally, Selma Esther Ryan, 96, died last Tuesday of the coronavirus at an Austin, Texas assisted living facility. Her sister, Esther, who was five, died 102 years ago, in 1918, of the Spanish flu. Selma was born after her sister had perished.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that 1918 Spanish flu pandemic infected 500 million people, one-third of the world population at the time (equivalent to roughly 2.5 billion people today), and killed between 50 and 100 million people, including 675,000 in the US.

The Spanish flu was the first of two pandemics caused by the H1N1 influenza virus; the second was the swine flu in 2009.