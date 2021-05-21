<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1OBEVe3HAzU?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

President Joe Biden talks about his relentless efforts to bring about a ceasefire in the latest Gaza war against Israel and what the US plans to do next in the region.

(The speech begins around halfway into the live video stream at 12:16)

Biden promised to reconstruct Gaza, and replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missiles. He said that Israel agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire, and that Egypt informed him that the terrorist groups in Gaza also agreed.

Biden sent his condolences to the families of the dead on all sides and a full recovery of the wounded.

While the ceasefire has not yet taken effect at the time of the speech and of this article being published, the Gazans were still launching rockets at Israel, even after Biden’s speech was over.