Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

IDF Homefront Command, Israel Search and Rescue Units, and United Hatzalah medical rescue teams on Thursday afternoon extricated a young girl, 7, from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kharmanmaras, Turkey.

United Hatzalah physicians Keren Moss and Itai Basel treated the girl while she was still trapped under the rubble, and on the way to the hospital after she had been extricated.