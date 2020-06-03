The Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) completed on Tuesday a dual operational firing trial with LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System), a precise ballistic strike missile that can accurately hit a target 400 km away.

The objective of the trial was to demonstrate the capabilities of the advanced system to customers.

Advertisement



Held in the open sea, the trial included the launch of two long-range LORA missiles to a target at sea.

The complex trial included two scenarios. The first scenario involved a short-range launch to 90 km and the second to a long range of 400 km. In its ground version mounted on a truck, the weapon system was deployed on a ship in the open sea to comply with the safety requirements of trials of this type.

The missile was launched from an operational system that comprises a command trailer and a ground launcher. Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with precision.

Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives, the IAI said.

LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system which includes a long-range ballistic missile, a unique launcher, a command and control system, and ground or marine support system.

The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges with a precision level of 10 meters Circular Error Probable (CEP).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated after the successful trial that “parallel with our war on corona, we are continuing to safeguard Israel’s security – on defense and offense.”

“Well done to IAI and the defense establishment. Today’s successful test is good news for the citizens of Israel and more bad news for Israel’s enemies,” he added.