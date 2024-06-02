Photo Credit: DS Levi
The mounted police of New York's Finest grace the Celebrate Israel Parade each year.

Live from New York, JewishPress.com invites our readers to join us virtually at this year’s Celebrate Israel Parade, sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council of NYC.

Here’s another way to watch:

The parade this year is being protected with heightened security and is focused on solidarity during the Iron Swords War in Gaza.

More than 40,000 participants are marching down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in support of the State of Israel, the Jewish community’s bond with fellow Jews across the ocean, while calling to bring our hostages home.

The parade kicks off at 6:45 pm Israel time, 11:45 am in New York City. Be there — or watch right here!

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

