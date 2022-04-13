Photo Credit: Courtesy of MDA

Magen David Adom donated six four-wheel-drive ambulances, responding to a request from the health services and the Jewish community in Ukraine.

The cost of preparing the ambulances for use in Ukraine and flying them was covered by the Ted Arison Family Foundation, which was enlisted by the Friends of MDA Association in Israel. The six ambulances will join four bulletproof ambulances donated by MDA about a month ago which are already operating in Ukraine.

The six refurbished ambulances have been used on rugged terrain assignments in Israel, including complex rescues of wounded, sick, and pregnant women from mountainous and snowy areas, in the treatment of drownings on beaches, and in multi-casualty incidents. Three of them will go to the Jewish community in Ukraine, and six to the Ukrainian health ministry.