Photo Credit: Pixabay

The entire top floor of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s childhood home in Jerusalem was destroyed Tuesday in a blaze.

Rabin was born in the home on Ethiopia Street in central Jerusalem.

Advertisement





The fire started on the top floor, according to the local Fire and Rescue spokesperson’s unit.

Although firefighters from the Merhav Ha’Uma station contained the flames in short order, the top level of the home was nevertheless destroyed.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Share this article on WhatsApp: